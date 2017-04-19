Craig Anderson was the star of the show as the Ottawa Senators edged the Boston Bruins in a tight-checking, high-stakes Game 4 at TD Garden in Boston.

Ottawa started slowly, which left some fans anxious and antsy.

Pure survival mode. To be expected I guess but come on boys let's wake up here #Sens — @DWN613

The Sens pushed back in the latter half of the first period, but still gave up good scoring chances.

Anderson shut the door every way he could think of.

Craig Anderson aggressively denies Brad Marchand on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/10SWOmUnH6 — @PeteBlackburn

The Bruins thought they took the lead halfway through the second period when a deflected slapshot beat Anderson.

However, Sens coach Guy Boucher challenged the play and the referees deemed there was an offside before the goal.

Bruins fans were quite upset and they shared that frustration with volume.

Fans are angry. Chanting something...can't make it out because of the Boston accents. — @SeguinSports

Unlike the first three games, this one was at zeroes through two periods.

After 2 periods, this game between the #Sens and #Bruins has as many goals as us. Shots are 19-17 in favour of Ottawa. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UrYLPhJtQF — @CBCOttawa

There was a beach ball thrown on the ice, though.

David Pastrnak having some fun with a beach ball thrown onto the ice at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/jM7at0Bcyy — @BradyTrett

Finally in the third period, the hero of Game 3, Bobby Ryan, broke the ice on a nice pass from the captain Erik Karlsson.

Bobby's 3rd of the playoffs puts the #Sens up 1-0. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cMteL8gelq — @Senators

Anderson made a couple of big saves late for a shutout to give the Senators a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. \

Game 5 is Friday night in Ottawa.