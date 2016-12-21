A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty manslaughter for killing his friend, 18-year-old Nicolas Quintal, near Gatineau Park in 2012.

Daniel Sempels pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October.

Sentencing took place in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom on Wednesday morning. With credit for time spent in pre-sentence custody, the sentence works out to about five years.

Sempels will be eligible for parole in about two-and-a-half years.

During the trial, court heard that Sempels admitted to striking Quintal with a metal bar, but that he hadn't intended to kill him.

Sempels had originally been charged with second-degree murder after Quintal's body was found naked near an abandoned vehicle on April 29, 2012.

The body of Nicolas Quintal, 18, was found beaten in April 2012 near a vehicle along Farrell Road in the hamlet of North Onslow, Que. (Facebook)

At the time, police said Quintal had been beaten with a blunt object, and that Sempels and Quintal were friends.

The victim's family told CBC News at the time that the two had been arguing over a woman and that the accused had become distraught over the situation.

Quintal's stepfather found the body in a wooded area near a dark Toyota found in a ditch along Farrell Road in the hamlet of North Onslow, Que., west of Lac La Pêche.