Police are investigating after two men were injured when their seadoos ran into each other on Big Rideau Lake near Portland, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Two 19-year-old men were wave jumping on the lake just after 3 p.m. when they collided, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release.

The men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reminding people that the same rules of the road should be followed on the province's waterways – keep a safe distance and avoid splashing and passing other boats.

Boaters should also stay away from wake jumping, they said.

Portland is approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.