A 17-year-old from Drummond/North Elmsley Township died in a crash south of Perth, Ont., early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Scotch Line Road and Narrows Lock Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, OPP said in a media release issued Monday.

Responding officers found a Mazda car that had crashed into an embankment on the north side of the road.

The boy was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.