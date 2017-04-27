The Canada Science and Technology Museum opened its doors to the media Thursday to give a glimpse of how the museum's renewal is progressing, highlighted by a sneak peek of its new display of its iconic locomotives.
The Ottawa museum is undergoing an $80 million renovation after closing in September 2014 due to mould and a leaky roof.
It's scheduled to reopen in November of this year with over 7,400 square metres of new exhibit space.
That includes a new temporary exhibition hall and a new exhibit featuring its famous locomotive collection called Steam: A World in Motion, which looks at how steam technology impacted transportation in Canada.
Members of the local media got a tour of the new gallery spaces today, in the midst of ongoing construction.