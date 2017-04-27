The Canada Science and Technology Museum opened its doors to the media Thursday to give a glimpse of how the museum's renewal is progressing, highlighted by a sneak peek of its new display of its iconic locomotives.

The Ottawa museum is undergoing an $80 million renovation after closing in September 2014 due to mould and a leaky roof.

It's scheduled to reopen in November of this year with over 7,400 square metres of new exhibit space.

That includes a new temporary exhibition hall and a new exhibit featuring its famous locomotive collection called Steam: A World in Motion, which looks at how steam technology impacted transportation in Canada.

Members of the local media got a tour of the new gallery spaces today, in the midst of ongoing construction.

The new exhibit Steam: A World in Motion looks at steam technology in Canada and how it impacted transportation. It's home to the museum's famous locomotives. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

The 3100, one of the Canada Science and Technology Museum's iconic locomotives. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

A virtual reality booth brings visitors inside the cab of the 6400 locomotive. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

The 6400 locomotive is front and centre in new gallery space at the renewed Canada Science and Technology Museum. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC News)

Members of the media got a tour of the new gallery spaces at the Canada Science and Technology Museum. It's scheduled to reopen in November. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

The new demonstration stage at the Canada Science and Technology Museum. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Media get a glimpse of the new temporary exhibition hall, which will accommodate travelling exhibitions from around the world. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)