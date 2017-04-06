The National Capital Commission's board has approved the master plan for the reopening of the rebuilt Canada Science and Technology Museum.
A leaky roof and mould forced the popular museum to close in September 2014, and after extensive repairs and renovations, it's set to open its doors to the public this November.
The NCC's board met Thursday morning to review the master plan and give its final approval.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum has posted drawings fo the museum on its website, saying it will "continue to promote and celebrate Canada's long history of scientific and technological achievements, and to inspire future innovation."
The museum will feature about 80,000 square feet of new exhibition space in five main galleries. It shared artists' renderings to give a museum goers a glimpse of how that new space will look.
The museum says the popular Crazy Kitchen will be part of the new space, including a demonstration area, classrooms and a feature called Artefact Alley that allow visitors to experience what the museum calls "augmented reality."
The NCC also approved a new collection conservation centre for the museum, to be built nearby on Lancaster Road and scheduled to open in June 2018.