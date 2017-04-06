The National Capital Commission's board has approved the master plan for the reopening of the rebuilt Canada Science and Technology Museum.

A leaky roof and mould forced the popular museum to close in September 2014, and after extensive repairs and renovations, it's set to open its doors to the public this November.

The NCC's board met Thursday morning to review the master plan and give its final approval.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum has posted drawings fo the museum on its website, saying it will "continue to promote and celebrate Canada's long history of scientific and technological achievements, and to inspire future innovation."

The museum will feature about 80,000 square feet of new exhibition space in five main galleries. It shared artists' renderings to give a museum goers a glimpse of how that new space will look.

The renewed museum will have five main galleries, as illustrated in this rendering. (Canada Science and Technology Museum)

The Children's Gallery will be one of the five new main galleries at the renewed museum. (Canada Science and Technology Museum)

When it reopens in November, the museum will feature over 7,400 square metres of new exhibition space. (Canada Science and Technology Museum)

The new Moving and Connecting gallery will house the museum's renowned locomotives. (Canada Science and Technology Museum)

The renewed Canada Science and Technology Museum will open in November. (Canada Science and Technology Museum)

The museum says the popular Crazy Kitchen will be part of the new space, including a demonstration area, classrooms and a feature called Artefact Alley that allow visitors to experience what the museum calls "augmented reality."

The NCC also approved a new collection conservation centre for the museum, to be built nearby on Lancaster Road and scheduled to open in June 2018.

