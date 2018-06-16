A peek inside Canada's environmental testing labs

From testing the latest ways to clean up oil spills, to keeping auto manufacturers honest when it comes to emissions from their vehicles, it all happens under one roof in the south end of Ottawa near the airport.

The Science and Technology Laboratories on River Road are where scientists and engineers with Environment and Climate Change Canada work to ensure the latest tools are available to monitor and clean up contaminants.

During an open house Thursday, the lab's staff offered a glimpse into the role their research plays both in Canada and around the world.

"We get to make a real difference because we provide operational support to real spills almost every day," said Carl Brown, a manager in the emergency science and technology sector.

Cleaning up oil spills

Among the spill countermeasures tested at the labs are solidifiers, which when added to a small fuel or oil spill turn the liquid contaminant into a solid, which can then be scooped up. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Brown said currently crews will typically use buoys to contain the oil, then skim the oil off the surface.

But thanks to his team's work, future spills could be cleaned up using newer techniques such as shoreline washing, and in some cases, burning the contaminants on the open ocean.

For that to happen, Brown's colleagues are proposing changes to the legislation in Canada which governs the way spills are cleaned.

"We want to add those to our toolbox," said Brown. "This is where we test them and we'll be developing a list of alternative response measures that can be used."

Monitoring air quality

Jean-Pierre Charland, a manager in the air quality section, stands near an air quality monitoring trailer. Three hundred similar trailers are positioned across Canada. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Over in one of the lab's parking lots sit two mobile monitoring stations, essentially large trailers filled with sensors and equipment to measure air quality.

"We pull air in, and this is where the instruments do their magic," said Jean-Pierre Charland, a manager in the air quality section.

Three-hundred such trailers are stationed across the country, providing real-time monitoring with a focus on fine particulate matter and ozone, two elements that are key to the formation of smog.

The trailers can also be deployed to trouble spots such as wild fires or industrial incidents.

"There was a dump fire in Nunavut, and so we had to intervene for about a full season," said Charland. "We went in, monitored the situation and made sure that at the end things were coming back to normal."

Emission testing

One tool Norm Meyer uses to test vehicle emissions is a portable emissions monitoring system, which allows testing while the vehicle is being driven on the road. It's a way to ensure the vehicle's computer doesn't try to trick testers by providing a false reading. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The labs on River Road are also filled with cars, motorcycles, tractors and small engines, all of which pass through a team of testers led by Norm Meyer.

As the head of testing for the emissions, research and measurements section, Meyer has fitted his equipment onto pretty much all forms of internal combustion engines that operate in Canada.

"We've never had a train on site, but we have gone out to trains, and a number of ferries," said Meyer.

The test vehicles are purchased new from dealers, without letting a dealer know the vehicle is destined for the test bed. Once finished, the vehicles are sold on the open market.