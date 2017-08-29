On the inside, École de la Forêt is a brand new school designed for high-tech learning. It has gleaming floors and spacious classrooms, ready to welcome students, but there's one problem — the outside of the school is still a construction site, complete with rubble and machinery.

The $16-million dollar project, located at 219 Bois-Franc Ave. in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, was slated to be completed before Thursday, the beginning of the school year, but there's at least a month's worth of construction left to do on the brick exterior, surrounding grounds and the new gymnasium.

With only two days before their children start school, parents have raised concerns about safety issues and access to the outdoors for recess and athletic activities.

"I'm really worried about the security of my kids, when the work will be finished and if they will have the possibility to play outside." said Andrée Gilles, whose ten-year-old son Cédric will attend the school.

Gilles is worried about about the dangers of going to school when there is still ongoing construction. (CBC News)

Construction to be done after hours, on weekends

Officials with Commission scolaire des portages-de-l'Outaouais (CSPO) held a conference on Tuesday to reassure parents that major construction would not take place while the students are at school.

"There is work that needs to be done, but no big machinery will be operated while children are there," said CSPO President Johanne Légaré.

"All the major work will be done after school or on the weekends."

CSPO held a conference on Monday to reassure parents there is no safety issue for children at the school. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Légaré said the school's phys-ed teachers have devised plans to keep the kids active, and that some activities would be moved to a nearby municipal park.

"Children will be able to go outside and play at recess," said Légaré.

Outside École de la Forêt, a number of parents and their children strolling by said they were excited about starting in the brand new facility, and would take any inconveniences in stride.

"It's a beautiful building," said Véronique Chénier, whose five-year-old son will start his schooling Thursday.