Ottawa's English-language public school board has issued its final recommendations for which of its schools will be closed, which schools will see their grade structures rearranged, and where affected students will eventually end up.

In all, eight schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board remain slated for closure, according to the staff report issued late Friday afternoon:

Century Public School

D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School

Grant Alternative School

Greenbank Middle School

J.H. Putnam Public School

Leslie Park Public School

Regina Street Public School

Rideau High School

Friday's finalized list matches the initial list of OCDSB schools that were recommended to be closed last August. However, the board is now recommending that the closure of one of those schools, J.H. Putnam, be delayed until a new intermediate wing is opened at Agincourt Road Public School.

That recommendation could put off the school's closure until 2019.

The final staff report covers the board's western area and its eastern secondary area, and it's expected to be presented to the board's committee of the whole on Feb. 13.

Family and school delegations will make their own arguments that day, after which the committee will begin deliberations, board spokeswoman Sharlene Hunter said in an email.

The board is expected to make its final decisions about the reports at two meetings on March 1 and March 7.

Friday's report comes on the heels of a series of public consultations, all part of a comprehensive review aimed at addressing the fact the board is facing thousands of so-called "excess pupil spaces."

The OCDSB has undertaken the sweeping review with a number of goals in mind, including creating more consistent school sizes and providing fairer access to school programming.

A third review — for schools in Alta Vista, Hunt Club and Beacon Hill — is set to begin in April, with final decisions coming by December 2017.

Eastern secondary area report summary

Western area report summary