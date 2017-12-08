Two school buses with passengers onboard collided at an intersection in the rural south Ottawa community of Greely Friday morning, firefighters say.
It happened at the intersections of Sale Barn and Parkway roads at about 9:20 a.m.
One patient suffered minor injuries, according to paramedics.
No other information was immediately available.
