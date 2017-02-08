All school bus service has been cancelled in the Ottawa area, with the exception of Renfrew County, after snow and freezing rain fell overnight.

School bus service has been cancelled for the following boards:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Upper Canada District School Board.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Service for these two boards is partially operational:

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (running only in Kingston, Pembroke and Trenton).

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (running only in Kingston, Pembroke and Trenton).

School buses are running for these boards:

Renfrew County District School Board.

Western Quebec School Board.

Freezing rain fell from 11 p.m. Tuesday to about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Environment Canada data collected at the Ottawa airport, with snow falling beforehand.

By midnight, 6.8 cm of snow had fallen, along with 1 mm of rain and 11.2 mm of freezing rain/ice pellets.