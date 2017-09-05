A school bus driver is facing charges after the bus ended up in a ditch near Napanee, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

A bus operated by Martin's Bus Service went into a ditch on Bridge Street W near Oliver Side Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to OPP.

There were five children onboard at the time, from Napanee District Secondary School and The Prince Charles School, but none of them was injured.

All five children were assessed by paramedics as a precaution before being transferred onto another bus, OPP said.

A 68-year-old man was charged with making an unsafe move on a lane or shoulder contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The charge comes as police forces step up enforcement in school zones. Most students headed back to school Tuesday.