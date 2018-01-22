School bus caught on video cutting 3 lanes0:19

Ottawa police are looking into a school bus driver's dangerous manouevre at a busy intersection.

Video of the incident was captured on a passing motorist's dashboard camera. As the motorist was approaching the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads on a green light, the Campeau school bus suddenly cut across three lanes from left to right.

There didn't appear to be any passengers on the yellow bus.

The video emerged on the social media site Reddit over the weekend. Its time stamp suggests the video was captured at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Judy MacDonald, general manager of operations for Campeau bus lines, said the company is conducting its own investigation into the incident, but would not comment further.