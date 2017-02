A school bus with children on board collided with a car in Barrhaven on Friday morning, and one child suffered a minor injury.

It happened at the intersection of Prince of Wales and Crestway drives just after 9 a.m., according to Ottawa police.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Former Ontario ombudsman André Marin shared this photo of the crash on Friday morning. (André Marin)