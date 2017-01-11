School buses are running in the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau, but they have been cancelled in rural areas after a messy storm brought snow, rain and high winds overnight.

School bus service is cancelled for the following boards:

Upper Canada District School Board.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Some school buses are cancelled for the following boards:

Renfrew County public and Catholic school boards, but only in the Madawaska area.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario as well as Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, but only in Brockville, Merrickville, Kemptville, Carleton Place, Marionville and Prescott and Russell.

Meanwhile, about 800 customers were without power in Hydro Ottawa jurisdiction as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, mainly in the Bay and Rideau-Goulbourn areas.

Hydro One reported that nearly 8,000 of its customers in the east and central east regions were without power at 6:30 a.m. The hardest-hit areas include Bancroft, Brockville, Perth, Peterborough and Kingston.

In the Outaouais, about 1,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without power.