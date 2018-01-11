School buses are cancelled Thursday for much of the Ottawa and Gatineau area due to freezing rain and poor road conditions.

Transportation has been cancelled for Noranda School in west Quebec, in a tweet, the board said there is a four hour delay for buses going to Golden Valley School.

The board has not cancelled all buses.

All buses and vans run by the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority are cancelled. Buses for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board are cancelled, as well. Parents are advised they are responsible for getting their children to and from schools.

In addition, all district-wide sporting events are also cancelled.

Following suit, the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario has cancelled all buses for Thursday. That cancellation affects the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

All schools remain open.

