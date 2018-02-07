With as much as 15 centimetres of snow expected in some parts of the region starting mid-morning, several local school boards and groups organizing school transportation have called off school bus service.

There will be no buses for:

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO).

Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB).

Limestone District School Board.

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board.​

The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa (CTSO) has cancelled buses for everywhere but its schools in Ottawa and Pembroke.

For now, buses are running for English school boards in Ottawa and school boards in the Outaouais.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says there may be some delays today.

