Former school administrator charged with stealing funds

A former elementary school administrator has been charged with theft over $5,000 after fundraising money disappeared from a south Ottawa school.

An internal review conducted by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board in 2014 found the money, raised the previous year for Roberta Bondar Public School, had gone missing.

After questioning staff the board fired the administrator and contacted police.

On Wednesday police charged the 45-year-old woman. She is expected to appear in court April 12.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Ottawa Police Service.