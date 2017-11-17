More than a month before Santa Claus flies around the world delivering gifts, the jolly man in red is coming to town to help collect toys for kids in need.

Ottawa's 48th annual Help Santa Toy Parade, organized by the Ottawa Professional Firefighters' Association, starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Every year, firefighters collect new toys and cash along the parade route to donate to children in the Ottawa area.

The parade starts at Ottawa City Hall and heads down Laurier Street West toward Bank Street, then down Bank Street to TD Place.

Below is a list of other Santa Claus parades in and around the Ottawa area.

Barrhaven

Saturday Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Route: Parade begins at Beatrice Drive and ends at the corner of Strandherd Drive and the Park n Ride.

Brockville

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at North Augusta and Pearl Street, heading west on Pearl, then south on Park Street to King Street to Gilmore Street.

Kemptville

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at Holy Cross and will follow along Clothier St. West to Prescott Street to the Kemptville College.

Kanata

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at Terry Fox and Castlefrank, along Castlefrank to Abbeyhill to the Hazeldean Mall.

Petawawa

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at the Petawawa Plaza along Mohns to Herman, then Herman to Murphy Road, finishing at Civic Centre.

Orléans

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at St. Joseph Boulevard between Youville Drive and Presonte Drive.

Perth

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Route: Parade starts south through town from Wilson to Gore, turning onto Cockburn Street and ending at Queen Elizabeth School.

Stittsville

Saurday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Route: Parade starts south on Stittsville Main Street south of Hazeldean Road to Carleton Cathcart Street.

Carp

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

Route: Parade starts at the Diefenbunker and follows Carp Road to Juanita Street to Langstaff Drive turning right on Donald B. Munro Drive to Carp Road finishing at the Diefenbunker.

​Kilaloe

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Route: Parade starts behind Mike's Tire on Lions Lane and ends at the Lions Hall.

Did we miss your parade? Send us an email and we will add it.