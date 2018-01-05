Firefighters in Napanee, Ont., responded to a fire in a barn at the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre late Friday morning.

A portion of Highway 2 is closed and a detour has been set up at Oliver Side Road, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire, an OPP spokesperson said.

The Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre, which began operations in 1994, rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife and releases animals back into the wild.

It's unclear whether any people or animals were injured in the fire.