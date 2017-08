A man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Templeton Street and Blackburn Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to Ottawa police.

Residents reported hearing about five or six gunshots.

No arrests have been made.

Paramedics listed the victim, who is in his 20s, in stable condition when they took him to hospital.

No further information was immediately available.