Health Canada has granted an exemption that paves the way for Ottawa's first supervised injection site to open in the city's Sandy Hill neighbourhood — potentially as soon as this fall.

On Wednesday, the federal department gave the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre the green light to build the site at its Nelson Street headquarters.

The community centre has proposed a facility that would provide supervised injections to between 80 and 150 people a day, many of whom already use the centre for other reasons.

"The work of the last five-plus years has come to fruition," said Rob Boyd, the director of the centre's Oasis program, on Wednesday after Health Canada made their decision public.

'A bit surreal'

"It's a bit surreal right now, when I think about the struggle and the efforts over the years, that we're finally here at this point," Boyd said. "I think it's significant for Ottawa. I think it's a recognition that the opioid crisis and the overdose crisis are here in Ottawa."

In January, the centre's board of directors voted to submit their application to Health Canada, shortly after Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins expressed his support for the supervised injection site plans in a letter to Jane Philpott, his federal counterpart.

The application was necessary since Health Canada has to grant an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Services Act before such a site could open.

Rob Boyd, the director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, says it's still 'a bit surreal' to know that they're one step closer to opening the supervised injection site. (CBC)

Boyd said the exemption is "conditional upon a final inspection," meaning the centre has to build the supervised injection room before getting absolute approval.

"Then they come in to inspect it. So now our focus is going to be on getting those renovations completed," he said.

Boyd said he expected the site would open in October.

On average, 48 people die in Ottawa of drug-related causes each year, according to the centre. Ottawa also has Ontario's highest rates of HIV and Hepatitis C among people who inject drugs, according to health unit statistics.