An Ottawa city councillor fed up with the proliferation of what he calls high-occupancy "bunkhouses" in his ward is invoking a new rule that will force the developer behind one such project to defend the proposal at a public meeting.

The building at 70 Russell Ave. in Sandy Hill would have four units and 21 bedrooms. City staff are backing the application by TC United Group because it appears to break no planning policies. Because the project doesn't require rezoning, that approval would normally be enough for it to move ahead.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury is invoking his power under a recent policy to force the developer to appear before the city's planning committee next week. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

But Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury is taking advantage of a special site plan policy for Sandy Hill that allows him to override staff's authority and force developers to appear before the city's planning committee, where councillors and the public can have a chance to weigh in.

"We give the community a chance to come and share their concerns ... and at the same time to put the applicant on the spot and say, 'Why do you keep skirting the rules?'" said Fleury in French.

The item will be on the agenda of next week's planning committee meeting.

Applicant 'a challenge' to work with

The policy's main aim is to encourage developers, city staff and the community to come together and reach compromises over high-occupancy projects.

However Fleury said the applicant involved in this particular project has been "a challenge" in the past.

'They have not been friendly to work with in this file. And I want to make sure committee is aware.' - Coun. Mathieu Fleury

"TC United have built some of the worst bunkhouses in Sandy Hill," he said. "They have not been friendly to work with in this file. And I want to make sure committee is aware."

TC United Group referred requests for comment to their lawyer, Michael Polowin, who said the developer did work closely with city staff on the application.

"My client worked hard on this project to conform to the city's requirements," Polowin said in an interview. "It fits in with the neighbhourhood and it conforms to the planning documents."

It's unlikely the planning committee will reject the application, Fleury acknowledged.

"It meets the planning policies, but at the same time our planning policies are flawed," said Fleury. "So I'm using this opportunity to bring it to committee's attention."

High-density housing has been an issue in the community surrounding the University of Ottawa for years. The city has developed a number of policies to combat problems of garbage and noise, and is currently undertaking a major review of its zoning policy, expected in the fall.