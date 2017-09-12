Ottawa's medical officer of health is calling for a temporary supervised drug injection site to be set up as soon as possible in the ByWard Market, weeks before a permanent site opens its doors in Sandy Hill.

Citing an increase in overdoses in the city, Dr. Isra Levy wrote in a memo to the mayor, council and board of health Tuesday that he believes there is an "urgent and immediate need" for supervised injection in the city.

Levy is proposing the interim site be set up at Ottawa Public Health's (OPH) Sexual Health Centre at 179 Clarence St. "as soon as practicable."

The interim site would be run under the auspices of the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre (SHCHC), which already has Health Canada approval to open a supervised injection site at its Nelson Street facility but isn't expected to open it until late October 2017.

Ottawa Public Health is working with the SHCHC to get Health Canada approval to operate the interim site on Clarence Street, according to Levy.

Wants site to open within 2 weeks

The interim site would be open seven days a week, but hours of operation haven't yet been pinned down. OPH employees would provide the service in accordance with Health Canada and SHCHC requirements, policies and procedures.

Marilou Gagnon, a volunteer with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, stands between tents at a pop-up supervised injection site that opened in Raphael Brunet Park in late August. (Radio-Canada)

Levy hopes to have the interim site up and running "within the next two weeks," he wrote.

"As members will appreciate, this situation is evolving rapidly. I am grateful for your confidence in enabling me to take the steps outlined above, which I have deemed necessary," Levy wrote.

"It is my intention to bring forward an update to the board of health at its [Sept. 18] meeting ... and in doing so, to seek the board's formal approval to operationalize the plans outlined in this memo with respect to an interim [supervised injection site] at 179 Clarence St."

Mounting opposition to pop-up site in park

The proposal comes amid mounting opposition to a pop-up supervised injection site run by Overdose Prevention Ottawa at Raphael Brunet Park.

The tent site opened in late August. Some neighbours have been unhappy with it, saying the site is too close to children, takes up too much space in the park, and is operating illegally.

It's unclear what effect the opening of the interim site on Clarence Street would have on the pop-up tent's operations.

But Coun. Mathieu Fleury wrote in a post on Facebook Tuesday that officials are asking the pop-up site to work with Ottawa Public Health "to transition services to this sanctioned [interim] location."

"We would like to thank Dr. Levy ... and his team for their efforts in bringing forward a solution to the pop-up supervised injection site at Raphael Brunet Park," which will operate "under the proper authorities and legislation," Fleury wrote.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Levy said that the fact approximately 500 people have used the pop-up site over the past 18 days shows that it's meeting a need.

He said he hoped the interim supervised site would render the Raphael Brunet Park site "unnecessary."

Overdoses on the rise

The city is seeing more and more overdoses, Levy wrote in his memo.

On average so far this year, there have been nearly 120 emergency room visits each month in Ottawa for suspected opioid overdoses, up from fewer than 100 per month in 2016, he wrote.

Paramedics reported more than double the number of naloxone administrations in June compared with the monthly average from January to May, and police say that starting in May, they've been attending more suspected overdose deaths.

As well, "anecdotal information from community groups and other service agencies also points to an increase in overdoses and deaths, many of which may not be seen by paramedics, emergency departments or police," Levy wrote.