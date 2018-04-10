Vanier leaders granted rare chance to weigh in on Salvation Army shelter plans

Community leaders in Vanier have been granted a rare opportunity to weigh in on plans for the Salvation Army's proposed 350-bed shelter on Montreal Road, though they still aren't sure how much of their input will make it into the final design.

City council agreed to let select community representatives in on what is usually a closed-door process to approve the shelter's site plan, which governs details such as landscaping, vehicular and pedestrian access, and parking lot layout.

Typically even councillors don't get involved in the process. But council voted to create a working group including Vanier community leaders after hearing from an unprecedented number of residents who opposed the project in November.

"I'm not sure if this is a PR exercise or if this is an actual attempt at consultation," said Drew Dobson, the leader of SOS Vanier, which formed to fight the Salvation Army's proposal.

Shelter criticized for poor consultation

Dobson will be part of a working group that includes a member of Quartier Vanier BIA, the Vanier Community Association, Coun. Mathieu Fleury, city staff, a representative of the mayor's office and the chairs of the planning committee and the community and protective services committee.

Salvation Army spokesperson Glenn van Gulik said the working group will improve public consultation.

The organization was criticized by residents and council members for failing to properly consult people in the neighbourhood about the shelter's proposed location.

"All throughout the process, moving forward, we're listening," van Gulik said.

Salvation Army spokesman Glenn Van Gulik said the working group will improve its public consultation efforts. (CBC News)

Mitigating the damage

Meanwhile, the community is appealing to the Ontario Municipal Board to overturn council's approval of the shelter.

Though the project could be kiboshed by the OMB, the city is required to move ahead with the application as if nothing is amiss. And Dobson said he wants to have a say on the site plan in case the appeal fails.

"I'll work with anyone to mitigate the damage this will do to the community," Dobson said.

While it's very rare for community members to be included in the process, Dobson said it's not clear from the terms of reference whether city staff will actually take the community's feedback into account.

Fleury said he hopes to clear that up at the first meeting next week. As the councillor for the area, if he's unsatisfied with the site plan he can bring the issue to the city's planning committee for approval, which would be another opportunity for members of the public to share their opinions.