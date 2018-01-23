A new bylaw that would keep the Salvation Army from expanding its proposed homeless shelter on Montreal Road lacks teeth, according to the local councillor and the neighbourhood group opposed to the development.

When city council approved the 350-bed complex in November, city councillors added the condition that any changes to the size of the shelter must come back for additional council and public scrutiny.

The condition was intended to appease residents concerned that the shelter would continue to expand. But it doesn't go far enough, according to Drew Dobson, the leader of SOS Vanier and the owner of Finnigan's pub.

His group plans to object to the bylaw that would require the Salvation Army to get council approval before it expands its shelter facilities in the future.

"I think the motion started with good intentions, but I think the bylaw falls far short of where it needs to be," Dobson said.

The bylaw restricts the area the Salvation Army can use as shelter space to 801 square meters, but it doesn't restrict the number of beds.

Drew Dobson, owner of Finnigan's Pub on Montreal Road, says Vanier can't cope with the added stress of a 'massive Salvation Army shelter.' (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)

So even though the Salvation Army promised to cap the number of shelter beds at 140, the space would allow for 228 under the building safety code, according to Dobson.

Under this bylaw, the Salvation Army could add hundreds of shelter beds on opening day without any public consultation or approvals needed, he said.

"It's like trying to nail down jello," Dobson said.

No definition of shelter

There's another problem, according to Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who represents the area: the city hasn't actually defined what a shelter is.

Before that happens, the bylaw doesn't have any meaning, he said.

"It might give a sense of comfort but there's no teeth to the physical limitations," Fleury said.

He suggested defining a shelter bed as one that doesn't require a lease, for example.

The shelter and the city may be able to come up with a more binding agreement later in the process, but this bylaw must be passed before the city can move ahead, Fleury said.

Fleury also plans to look into restricting the number of Salvation Army shelter beds the city funds as part of the housing and homelessness review council will undergo next month.

Both Fleury and Dobson hope the shelter never expands. Dobson plans to appeal council's decision on the shelter to the Ontario Municipal Board in an effort to quash the Salvation Army's plans.

The Salvation Army did not respond to CBC's request for an interview on Monday.