Vanier residents opposed to a proposed Salvation Army facility on Montreal Road say they'll continue their fight if city council gives the project the go-ahead later this week.

On Friday, the city's planning committee voted 6-3 in favour of approving the 350-bed complex — which would include 140 emergency shelter beds, an emergency medical shelter, and programs to help homeless men — after spending three days hearing from public delegations.

The proposal now goes to city council Wednesday for final approval at the municipal level.

However, those in opposition say that if that approval is granted, they're prepared to take their concerns to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB).

An artist's rendering of a proposed new Salvation Army facility on Montreal Road in Vanier. The proposal was approved 6-3 last week by the city's planning committee and goes to council for final approval on Nov. 22. (Salvation Army)

"We had hopes that the planning committee would hear us — that they would listen to academic research, empirical research," said Lauren Touchant, the chair of the Vanier Community Association.

The vast majority of speakers during last week's planning committee meetings were against the Salvation Army facility, arguing that the effort should be on finding — and building — more permanent housing, as opposed to offering temporary shelter.

Many also told the meetings that the Montreal Road proposal would bring too many vulnerable people into an already struggling community.

Required exemptions to city plans

The OMB is an independent tribunal that holds hearings into appeals of municipal planning decisions.

The province is planning to eventually replace it with less powerful local tribunals, after hearing complaints that the board too frequently ruled in favour of developers.

The Salvation Army needed to go to the City of Ottawa's planning committee for exemptions to two of the city's planning policies — including its official plan — as shelters are not allowed on main streets such as Montreal Road.

Drew Dobson, who owns Finnigan's Pub near the proposed facility and has been leading the charge against it, told CBC News Saturday that the granting of those exemptions would form the basis of any OMB appeal.

"A traditional main street is supposed to be a vibrant part of the community, a meeting place, a place to shop. It's supposed to be the economic engine of the community, and we're worried that won't happen," Dobson said.

"We're worried the opposite will happen. With a shelter there, we're worried businesses won't set up in Vanier. They'll move away and we won't see that vibrant community."

Dobson said he expects city council to ultimately rubber stamp the committee's decision.

Some organizations, such as Ottawa Inner City Health and the Ottawa Mission, have lent their support to the Salvation Army's plans, saying the facility will bring much-needed services to Vanier.

The facility would replace the Salvation Army's existing location on George Street.