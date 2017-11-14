Ottawa City Hall chambers were packed for the first of three days of meetings to consider a proposal from the Salvation Army to build a 350-bed facility on Montreal Road in Vanier.

Along with Salvation Army officials and crowds of residents, Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier and MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers were also in the audience for the extended planning committee meeting, which is unusual.

They have both publicly stated they do not support the project.

Tuesday's meeting began with a number of procedural issues, including Coun. Rick Chiarelli declaring a conflict of interest because his daughter works at the Shepherds of Good Hope.

Although Chiarelli usually recuses himself from any decision about city funding for shelters, it's unclear why he'd have to step away from the table for a planning item for a different shelter.

Committee chair Coun. Jan Harder welcomed the unprecedented number of public delegations and explained the rules, including that a five-minute speaking limit would be strictly enforced.

The proposed Salvation Army shelter would replace the Concorde Motel at 333 Montreal Rd. in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood. (Submitted image, Judy Trinh/CBC)

No shelters on traditional main streets

The Salvation Army project — which would include a number of short-term programs and a 140-bed emergency shelter — requires exemptions from City of Ottawa planning policies before getting the green light.

Namely, shelters are not allowed on traditional main streets like Montreal Road, so the organization wants to be excepted from that rule.

Harder emphasized that only comments about planning issues would be permitted. For example, questioning the impact of the development on the community would be allowed — but not the impact of poor, homeless men moving into the community.

The first speaker — Ben Gianni, a Carleton University architecture professor — followed the rules to a T.

'Downright negligent'

"City building is my business," said Gianni, "and Vanier is also my turf."

He spoke directly to the question about whether an exception should be made to allow a shelter on a traditional main street.

"I'm here to defend the official plan," Gianni told the committee.

"Not to consider how a facility of this scale and this nature might affect the host community is beyond irresponsible. It's downright negligent."

Ben Gianni, a Carleton University architecture professor, tells a City of Ottawa planning committee on Nov. 14, 2017, that it would be 'downright negligent' not to consider how a proposed 350-bed Salvation Army facility would affect the Vanier community. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

Randall Bartlett, an economist who also lives in Vanier, pointed to a 2004 Ontario Municipal Board appeal about where to locate shelters in Toronto.

The board, a quasi-judicial body that deals with municipal planning issues, said during that appeal that it was not appropriate to assess the "character or type of people who will access" the development.

However, it would be valid to question "the type of activity to be generated by the use, the intensity of that activity, and whether the neighbourhood context and the use are compatible," the board said.

That's why, argued Bartlett, it's a valid planning argument to say that a shelter could "stunt, if not reverse" the revitalization of Montreal Road. It's also why the official plan does not allow emergency shelters on main streets, he added.

Tim Aubry, a University of Ottawa professor, spoke to why the housing-first option is a better way to serve homeless men, but that's not an argument the committee will consider.

As well, other speakers' comments that the Salvation Army's proposal discriminates against a francophone minority community and doesn't consider the impact on children or seniors will also not be taken into consideration by the committee.