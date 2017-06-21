The Salvation Army will announce a proposal Thursday morning to build a new facility in Vanier that will replace the emergency shelter it currently operates in the ByWard Market.

Glenn van Gulik, a Salvation Army spokesperson, told CBC News the agency is opening a new facility on Montreal Road and will be shutting down an existing facility in a few years if the proposal is approved and built.

"We've had the mayor and others express concerns about programs and services specifically in the downtown core," van Gulik said.

"While it's not a direct response to that, we are excited this will be a solution. We believe it will be a solution to the challenges that have been expressed by those in the community and our leaders in our city."

Van Gulik said the Salvation Army is building a 103,000 square-foot centre at 333 Montreal Rd. in Vanier — a location that's currently owned by the organization and is operated as one of its thrift stores — that will serve a variety of community needs.

"The facility will be a first-of-its-kind, and it's something that will enable us to deliver programs and services, many that we're delivering now, but will allow us to deliver those in new and innovative ways," he said.

Councillor wants other locations considered

Van Gulik did not specifically say what would be built at the new location or which site would be closed, adding that more details would be available during Thursday morning's press conference.

But Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury confirmed to CBC News that the agency's existing shelter on George Street in the ByWard Market would be shut down.

Fleury had previously expressed concerns about how the George Street emergency shelter operates and its safety measures. He said there have been issues with access for emergency crews and day-to-day operations.

He said the proposed move is an opportunity for the ByWard Market to thrive and for the Salvation Army to run a shelter that's built and designed for a specific purpose, rather than one that's retrofitted in an existing building.

"A new built-form in the right location can really, really change the approach, change the dynamic for the [ByWard] Market, but also offer a better service to our most vulnerable community members," Fleury said.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury says the Salvation Army should consider working with governments to secure land for a new emergency shelter to replace the existing location in the ByWard Market. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Fleury said he is concerned, however, that Montreal Road wouldn't be the right location as the community.

"We're struggling with the business mix," he said. "We've seen a drop in crime rate and we're working closely with a really engaged community and unfortunately, in my mind, the Salvation Army is coming out a bit late here. They should've recognized their investment and asked the community for feedback on potential location."

Fleury said he wants a city-wide discussion on where Ottawa should have its emergency shelter.

'It has to be on the right site'

"For me, there's a lot of concerns relating to community engagement," he said. "Let's make sure it's done right because that infrastructure, that purpose-built emergency shelter, will be in our community for a long time.

"That investment is worthwhile, but it has to be on the right site and designed accordingly."

Van Gulik said the Salvation Army has already done some community consultation ahead of the proposal that will be part of Thursday's announcement.

The agency will now be going through an intense engagement process with the community, city officials and stakeholders, he said.