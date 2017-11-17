The Salvation Army's controversial proposal for a 350-bed facility on Montreal Road in Vanier was approved by the planning committee late Friday night, despite massive community opposition to the project expressed by members of the public over three days of meetings this week.

The plan was passed in a 6-3 vote. Councillors Jan Harder, Tim Tierney, Allan Hubley, Shad Qadri, Jean Cloutier and Stephen Blais voted for in favour, while councillors Tobi Nussbaum, Jeff Leiper and Riley Brockington voted against.

The decision must now be approved by full council. It appears the file will go to the mid-December council meeting, instead of next Wednesday's as previously planned.

Almost 200 people signed up to speak to the issue, many who have never before given public deputations at city hall before.

There have been some prominent supporters of the Salvation Army's plan, including Dr. Jeff Turnbull and Wendy Muckle of Ottawa Inner City Health, and Deidre Freiheit of Shepherds of Good Hope.

But the vast majority of speakers are against the plan, arguing it would bring too many vulnerable people into an already struggling community. Some also believe the Salvation Army's programs are a misguided way to help the homeless.

However, under the strict scope of the planning committee, none of those issues matter: the Salvation Army proposal requires exemptions to two of the city's planning policies because shelters are not allowed on main streets such as Montreal Road.