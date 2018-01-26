The departure of a book store from Les Galeries de Hull is just the latest sign of the Gatineau mall's decline, and further proof of the challenge facing Saint-Joseph Boulevard, where the promise of revitalization always seems to be right around the corner.

Lynne Leach, owner of Librarie Réflexion, has been a tenant in the mall for 24 years, but said it's time to move on.

"To survive, I need to leave here and lower our operating cost. The biggest cost is the rent," Leach said.

Leach said the mall has been losing other merchants, including its anchor tenant Sears and chain stores Le Château, Ardene and Japan Camera.

Les Galeries de Hull lost its largest tenant, Sears, following the departure of numerous other tenants over the past two years. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"The mall traffic has gone way down and in the past three years. Our sales have gone way down also," she said. "We are leaving here and moving to another location."

Comipar, the company that manages the mall, did not provide an interview to CBC News or Radio-Canada.

Revitalization delayed

Louise Boudrias, the city councillor for the area, said vacancies at the mall and nearby Village Place Cartier are a concern.

"We're always worried when stores are closing," she said.

Boudrias said the city has a $58-million, three-phase revitalization plan for the stretch of Saint-Joseph Boulevard for the three-kilometre stretch between Alexandre-Taché and Saint-Raymond boulevards.

Gatineau has planned a new streetscape for Saint-Joseph Boulevard, a major thoroughfare that has had difficulty retaining businesses. ( Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

"The road has to be redone completely," she said, adding the project will include bike lanes, trees and benches to the make the street more attractive.

"What we need to do is make everything possible to be able to attract new stores on Saint-Joseph."

However, she said she's "disappointed" that the revitalization is behind schedule, in part, due to a lack of workers for the project.

The councillor said work on the streetscape was supposed to have started last year, but may not start until this summer.

The new completion date is 2022.

Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond Coun. Louise Boudrias says a $58-million revitalization of Saint-Joseph Boulevard is on the way, but has been delayed. (CBC)

Hoping for 'a little sparkle'

Vision Centre-Ville Gatineau, a group of businesses and community members, has been participating in consultations with the city about revitalization on Saint-Joseph Boulevard.

Stefan Psenak, the organization's executive director, said retailers would face the challenges — whether competing with online shopping or losing an anchor tenant — regardless of location, but he hopes the streetscape plan will turn Saint-Joseph into a destination.

"I think we're going [to be] better," he said.

"There's will to do better, change things, adapt things. And after that it's all about the little sparkle that will bring people together to shop, visit, dine, live."

Meanwhile, Leach said she can't yet reveal the new location for her bookstore but she plans to keep the business in Hull.