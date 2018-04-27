Woman in her 20s killed in collision in the Outaouais

A driver was killed in an early morning crash north of Saint-André-Avellin, Que.

La Sûreté du Québec said the woman, who was in her 20s, was alone in her vehicle when it left route 321 and crashed around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said there was fog in the area at the time.

Route 321 is closed around chemin du Lac Bélisle as police investigate.