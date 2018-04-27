New
Woman in her 20s killed in collision in the Outaouais
A young woman was killed in an early morning crash north of Saint-André-Avellin, Que.
Victim was alone in her vehicle when it left route 321 north of Saint-André-Avellin, Que.
A driver was killed in an early morning crash north of Saint-André-Avellin, Que.
La Sûreté du Québec said the woman, who was in her 20s, was alone in her vehicle when it left route 321 and crashed around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said there was fog in the area at the time.
Route 321 is closed around chemin du Lac Bélisle as police investigate.