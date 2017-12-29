A Toronto family has been reunited with their dog Ella, after a collision caused the dog to jump out of the car window.

The incident occurred in Kingston at about 8 a.m. Wednesday but the short-haired dog remained at large, wearing only a red dog coat, until someone found her the following day.

The news was tweeted by Kingston Police Const. Steve Koopman.

With the temperature sitting at –24 C, there was concern for the dog's safety.

Her owners were unable to chase after her as they were transported to the Kingston General Hospital as a precaution.