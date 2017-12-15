The City of Ottawa will need to wait a while longer before it gets the keys to its new light rail transit system from the consortium of companies building the project.

Rideau Transit Group (RTG) is getting extra time to deliver after telling the city that meeting the May 24, 2018, deadline would be risky.

In late November, RTG said the original deadline could be met, but that "delay events" — catastrophic sink holes, for example — and contract changes might get in the way.

So instead of pushing it, the city is extending the handover date, said transportation staff during an LRT update at City Hall Friday. The new target date has not been announced.

The city will ask RTG to prepare a plan to minimize the delay, make time for safety testing and prioritize safety in the final stages of construction.

John Marconi, general manager of transportation for the city, said Friday there's no date set for when the trains will finally start running.