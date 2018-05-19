Royal wedding party brings 4-year-old's princess dreams to life

As people around the world gathered to celebrate the royal wedding, the day was special in a different way for a little girl here in Ottawa.

In honour of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, the Château Laurier hosted a royal wedding watch party that doubled as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

And it just so happens that four-year-old Nour Shaaban dreams of being a princess.

Shaaban was diagnosed with cancer when she was only five months old, undergoing numerous treatments and a stem cell transplant before being declared in remission two years ago.

On Saturday, as Markle walked down the aisle to become royalty, she became a princess in her own way.

In a special ceremony, royal wedding watchers welcomed her with cheers and applause. She got to cut the cake and then take a spin around town in her very own horse-drawn carriage.

Nour Shaaban sits with her family ahead of a carriage ride around town. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

And she'll also be travelling to Disney World with her family this fall to meet princesses in person.

After the long years of treatment and worry, her father, Mazen Shaaban, said the trip will be a welcome break.

"Everything that reminds us of cancer disappears for some time," he said. "We'll forget everything and it's going to be a different feeling."

Nour Shaaban with her father, Mazen Shaaban, at the Château Laurier on Saturday morning. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Much of the proceeds from the hotel's royal wedding event will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said Deneen Perrin, the Château Laurier's director of public relations.

Perrin said the idea was partially inspired by the British royal family itself.

"The royals give back all the time," she said. "So this was a chance for us to host an event that was special for the royal wedding but also [allowed us to] give back."

The cake at the royal wedding watch party held at the Château Laurier on May 19, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Parties held across Ottawa

Another event at the residence of the British High Commission drew a crowd of nearly 100 royal enthusiasts.

Fashion took the spotlight, with the outfits of many watchers in Ottawa reflecting those seen on the screen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Sherry Sharpe watched the royal wedding at the Château Laurier on Saturday morning. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Commissioner Susan le Jeune d'Allegeershecque said weddings in the United Kingdom often represent a unique fashion opportunity.

"In the U.K., a wedding is an occasion to really dress up and go to town," she said. "One of my colleagues is wearing the suit he wore to get married in — so a proper morning suit with tails."

A guest watches the royal wedding at the residence of the British High Commissioner on May 19, 2018. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Nicholas Orr, defence advisor for the British High Commission, said the wedding was a great opportunity for everyone to come together — despite from the "unearthly hour" people had to wake up to see it.

"One person, I understand, even had to get a babysitter to arrive at their house at half past five, which I thought was quite a challenge," he said.

"It's great that everybody's got together ... for a party."