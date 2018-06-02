Royal Ottawa receives new therapy kitchen for patients

The cramped, disorganized kitchen at the Royal Ottawa Mental Heath Centre felt like a haven to Kieran Menard when he was battling mental health issues six years ago.

Every week he and others would learn to prepare home-cooked meals inside the small space.

The kitchen not only taught us how to cook but how to live. - Kieran Menard , former patient at the Royal Ottawa Mental Heath Centre

"[It taught] me how to cook on a budget, [make] balanced meals ... and most important ... [it gave us] the feeling that you were not alone in the institution," said Menard, who is now a third-year biochemistry student at Carleton University.

"The people that are in the units may not have the luxury of having visitors so this time is very important," said Menard. "The kitchen not only taught us how to cook but how to live."

The occupational therapy kitchen that was once sparsely equipped became a year-long project for Astro Design, a kitchen and bathroom designer, which celebrated 20 years in business and was looking to give back.

After receiving a list from the hospital, the designers reconstructed the kitchen free of charge.

Instead of installing industrial ovens, the new kitchen has two ovens with the same features clients will encounter when they transition to independent living. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

A space to recover

The redesign, which was revealed Thursday, aims to equip patients with essential skills to help them live in their communities and to find jobs and volunteer opportunities.

The new space, which is used by more than 100 patients weekly, features extra storage space, larger work counters, double the appliances and a more spacious and efficient layout.

The designers also added large windows to allow natural light to pour in.

Instead of installing industrial ovens, the stoves in the kitchen were chosen to resemble ones typically found in homes.

The aim is to allow patients to learn to cook using appliances they would encounter outside the hospital.

The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre has a brand new kitchen to run occupational therapy cooking classes in. Kieran Menard, who used the old kitchen, says the hospital's programs taught him to love cooking. 0:54

Before the renovations, very few patients would be able to work in the kitchen and often they would be cramped together, said Amanda Wannamaker, an occupational therapist at the hospital.

"In these groups clients get to work on their recovery goals such as independent living skills, meal preparation and ... social skills," said Wannamaker, who runs a weekly cooking group at the hospital.

"Now people have lot of space to prep and we have good visual space to keep the kitchen safe as well."

Amanda Wannamaker, an occupational therapist at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, says the new kitchen provides patients with much needed space. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

'I didn't have a clue how to cook'

Edward Pollitt, 81, began using the kitchen four years after his wife died.

"My psychiatrist signed me up for the kitchen," he said Thursday at the opening.

"I think mainly because when my wife died I didn't have a clue how to cook but also for the socialization."

Pollitt said he was terrified of cooking but the kitchen group gave him the confidence to prepare meals on his own.

The kitchen program lasts two and half hours each week. A group of about 10 clients go through flyers early in the morning, they budget the grocery list, split up the recipes and take on cooking tasks.

The kitchen at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre was transformed by Astro Design, a local company specializing in kitchen and bathroom designer celebrating 20 years in business. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

When cleaning and cooking is complete, the group sits together to share the meal.

The kitchen also hosts a bakery group where patients prepare baked goods to sell at the hospital's cafe.

"I would have lived on spaghetti and meatballs if I didn't come here," Pollitt said.

"It's just lovely to work with other people and interact with them and, then at the end, get a very great meal."