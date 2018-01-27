Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau has died, four years after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Galipeau held the riding, formerly called Ottawa-Orléans, for almost 10 years for the Conservatives before he was defeated in the 2015 federal election.

He was 71.

My sympathies to the family and friends of Royal Galipeau on his passing. Royal was always a true gentleman and was a passionate voice for Orleans as a city councillor, library board member and M.P. Rest in peace — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 27, 2018

.@josephbvarner and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @RoyalGalipeau. Joe fondly remembers serving as his Deputy Campaign Manager for MP in 2011. Our hearts go out to Anne & his family. Rest peacefully People's Servant. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 27, 2018

Won in 2006, 2008 and 2011

A one-time Liberal supporter, Galipeau chose to run for the Conservatives in 2006 because he agreed with former prime minister Stephen Harper's economic ideas.

He won that year, and again in 2008 and 2011. He was diagnosed with cancer the year before the 2015 election, but chose to run again nonetheless.

After his defeat, Galipeau said he would be stepping back from politics to focus on his health.

Very saddened to hear that former MP & Deputy Speaker Royal Galipeau has passed away. A proud Canadian, historian, staunch defender of Canada’s official languages and a passionate public servant. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qbMQEczpdX — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) January 27, 2018

'I was just a tenant'

"The seat never belonged to me. I was just a tenant," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning the day following the election.

"I was the servant for Orléans in the House of Commons for 3,556 days, and the people of Orléans spoke in a very eloquent way yesterday. And I accept their verdict."

Galipeau also served as a deputy speaker for the House of Commons, and was a councillor for the pre-amalgamation municipality of Gloucester.

"With what he accomplished, he can rest in peace," said Bryan Michaud, Galipeau's former executive assistant, in an interview Saturday evening with Radio-Canada.

1/2 It is with great sadness that I confirm that my friend and mentor, former Ottawa-Orléans MP Royal Galipeau, died peacefully this afternoon of complications from multiple myeloma. #cdnpoli #onfr #ottnews — Bryan Michaud (@bryanmichaud) January 27, 2018

2/2 His family would appreciate their privacy at this time. For all the stories, your human side, your generosity and your tenacity, thanks Royal Galipeau! #cdnpoli #ottnews #onfr — Bryan Michaud (@bryanmichaud) January 27, 2018

Galipeau had a "love for regional development," said Michaud, and was particularly proud to be the one to break the news that Ottawa had secured $1 billion in federal funding for Phase 2 of its light rail project.

He also was a defender of francophone rights, said Michaud, and a strong believer in the plan to clean up the Ottawa River.

"[He was] someone who was really dedicated," Michaud said. "And a really good friend."