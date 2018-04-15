Ottawa author takes message of perseverance to Parkland shooting survivors

Roslyn Franken knows a thing or two about survival and how to move on from it.

Her mother survived three concentration camps during the Holocaust but lost her entire family, and Franken's father, who was being held in Japan as a prisoner of war in 1945, survived the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

Roslyn Franken authored Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles, and the Triumph of the Human Spirit. (Supplied)

So the Ottawa author travelled to Parkland, Fla., to speak to survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

She addressed the class that had been targeted, she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning by phone Friday.

"Just driving up to the school I was getting butterflies in my stomach, seeing all the signs and posters everywhere that say, 'Never again,'" she said.

"And then being in front of the students, it's really one of the oddest feelings I've ever had giving a presentation. It was definitely the most important and meaningful presentation I've ever given."

Parents provided inspiration

When Franken was diagnosed with cancer at 29 years old, she knew what to do.

"I turned to my parents as inspiration and looked at what they went through and was able to draw on their strength and that keep going and never give up attitude," Franken said. "And that really resonated with the students."

"I think both my parents took the attitude of, you know what? I did survive. There's a reason I survived, and I have to make sure that I make the most of my life and appreciate every moment."

Two months after the Parkland school shooting, an Ottawa author brings her family's story of survival to the students that witnessed it all. 8:57

People handle survival differently, and in her family's case, they were lucky.

"What I've learned from a lot of children of survivors is that a lot of their parents ... were either very bitter, angry, resentful, fearful individuals who were often abusive to their children in many ways. And then there were people like my parents who were the total opposite, who had this positivity about them, this perseverance, determination," Franken said.

"So that message, I think, really resonated with the kids. You survived, and you're here, and that's why you need to make the most of your life, like my parents did."