When Marylynn Poucachiche found out a man was being charged with first-degree murder in the death of her sister Rosianna, she went to visit her sister's grave site.

"I went out to the cemetery and I told her to now rest in peace," she said.

"I thought I would never get to say that or to feel that sense of relief. I cried pretty much all day [Thursday] as soon as I found out. I'm glad now she'll be able to rest in peace."

It's a sad reminder of a life lost for Marylynn. She remembers her little sister, who was 17 at the time of her death, as full of potential and dreams.

"She was very outgoing, she was very active. She had a lot of ambition." Marylynn said. "She had a lot of friends. She didn't have any enemies."

Rosianna's body was found bloodied and badly beaten on Oct. 10, 2000, in the bedroom of her home in the Lac-Rapide First Nation.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from south of the community on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Friday morning and was remanded into custody.

Father found body 'in a pool of blood'

Marylynn said the shock at Rosianna's death still lingers in the tightly-knit community on the Quebec reserve, which is about 260 kilometres north of Ottawa.

"It seems like we're back to that day when my sister was murdered, that's what we're feeling today," she said.

Rosianna's father Albert Poucachiche found her bloodied and dead in her bed early in the morning, according to Marylynn. She said she was called to help, but her memory of the day is fragmented.

"It was a big shock to all of us and I seen her lying on her bed in a pool of blood," she said.

She said her father needed to be taken to a clinic for shock and that the experience haunted him until his death from cancer last autumn.

Marylynn Poucachiche says her family is relieved there may soon be a resolution to the investigation into the brutal death of her sister 17 years ago. (Supplied)

Decade-long cold case investigation

Marylynn said the family was frustrated when the investigation slowed for several years and felt they had "lost confidence" in police.

Cold case investigators had been working to solve Rosianna's death for 10 years, according to a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec, Quebec's provincial police force.

Marylynn said it seemed like interest in the case began to grow around the time the National Inquiry into Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was gaining momentum.

"We were left in the dark for all these years." - Marylynn Poucachiche

"We were left in the dark for all these years. Up until two years ago, when I met these two investigators from Montreal. Then, from there on, it's been really intense and we've come this far," Marylynn said.

Police say they got a break in the case because of DNA evidence. They also said the Poucachiche family helped them locate the suspect and further their investigation in recent months.

'He's been free too long'

Police are not releasing the name of the accused, who was a teenager at the time of the killing. They did say he was arrested in 2000, but released him because there was not enough evidence to lay charges.

The family had theories about who was responsible, said Marylynn. She said Rosianna knew the suspect, but they weren't close.

"It was just, I guess, a bad thing that happened to her. There was no relationship at all with that guy, but they were about the same age," she said.

Marylynn said she and her three siblings plan to attend the trial, though she didn't go to Friday's court appearance in Maniwaki.

"There's still a process for sure where he's going to be in court and we don't know how long that's going to take. It's still a long journey ahead," she said.

"But I know that I want him to be in jail. He's been free too long."