Quebec provincial police say they have made an arrest in a 17-year-old cold case involving the death of a teenage Indigenous girl from the Lac-Rapide First Nation.

The badly beaten body of Rosianna Poucachiche, 17, was found on Oct. 10, 2000, in her room at her home on the Quebec reserve, which is about 260 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Cold case investigators had been working to solve Poucachiche's death for ten years, according to Martine Asselin, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec.

Police got a break in this case from DNA evidence, she said. That led to the arrest Thursday of a 33-year-old man from Lac-Rapide south of the community. The suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended, Asselin said.

He is scheduled to appear Friday at the Maniwaki courthouse to face a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

Suspect was teen in 2000

Asselin said the suspect was first arrested 17 years ago, but that at the time there was not enough evidence to charge him. Because he was a teenager at the time, police are not naming the suspect.

Asselin said Poucachiche's family was instrumental in looking for the suspect and praised them for their assistance in the case.

"It's not easy for the family of the victims, it's many years of waiting to find out what really happened to their daughter," she said.