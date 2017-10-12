A man is in critical condition and police are investigating, after a single vehicle rollover near Greely, paramedics said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Downey Road and Rideau Road.

A man, 52, and a woman, 38, had to be extricated from the "severely damaged" vehicle, paramedics said in a release. Both were treated at the scene.

The man suffered multiple system trauma and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The female passenger was in serious condition upon arriving at hospital.