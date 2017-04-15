Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover near the Central Experimental Farm, Ottawa paramedics say.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Baseline Road, just west of Fisher Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m.

The two males suffered "multi-system trauma" in the crash, paramedics said in a news release. They were taken to hospital in "critical, unstable condition."

Ottawa police told CBC News that the car was heading east on Baseline Road when it hopped the median, crashed into the experimental farm field, and rolled.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. It was not raining at the time, police added.

As of 4:30 p.m., Baseline Road remained closed in both directions between Fisher Avenue and Merivale Road.