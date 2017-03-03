Two people were allegedly pepper sprayed, tied up and threatened with a knife Thursday night during a robbery at the Rogers store at 530 Montreal Rd.

Ottawa police have arrested seven people, each of them charged with two counts of robbery and a single count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

At around 6:50 p.m., two men wearing disguises entered the store while two staff members were on duty, according to police.

'Two employees were sprayed with the substance and both were later bound.' - Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch of the Ottawa police robbery unit

"One suspect was armed with a knife and the second had some form of pepper spray-like substance," said Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch of the Ottawa police robbery unit.

"Two employees were sprayed with the substance and both were later bound," added Haarbosch, who said they were treated at the scene by paramedics and didn't need to go to the hospital.

The two alleged robbers loaded up an undisclosed number of cellphones and fled the store parking lot where a vehicle was waiting with five other people, said Haarbosch.

A short time later, police found and arrested five of the suspects. During the course of the investigation police found and arrested two other suspects, he said.

Six men and one woman were expected to appear in court Friday. They range in age from 21-35 and are from Ottawa, Montreal and Laval, Que. More charges are expected, said police.