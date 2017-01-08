Auto body repair shops in Ottawa are reporting more customers rolling up with cracked bumpers, headlights and fender skirts this winter, as temperatures plummet and snowbanks become hard as rock.

"Ever since the freezing storms and stuff, people have been bumping into snowbanks that are really rock solid," said Alek Koundakjian, the owner of Aleks Auto Body Works on Gladstone Avenue.

This winter, said Koundakjian, his shop has seen about 25 per cent more customers compared to last season.

"Last year we had really warm weather until December. But this year it's just been a stronger, heavier winter, a lot of ice," he said.

The majority of the damage appears on the front of vehicles as people try to push their way over snowbanks at the end of driveways, said Koundakjian, whose shop is full of bumpers in different stages of repair.

Alex Koundakjian points out some of the bumpers in need of recent repairs due to ice and hard snow. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

"You are driving through ice boulders, so yeah, sometimes it's good to have a shovel that will be able to cut through the ice. Just so you [can] make a path for the wheels."

Small damage, big price tag

Romeo Donatucci, the owner of Romeo's Garage and Body Shop on Hinchey Avenue, said he's also seeing a higher number of customers this season.

"A lot of people take it for granted — 'Oh, it's only snow!' No, it's not only snow," said Donatucci.

"Especially because we had the warm weather and now it's colder again. So it's become really, really hard and it's just like a hitting a wall instead of a snowbank."

The long-time mechanic has been in the business 46 years and said vehicles just aren't built like they used to be, with steel bumpers and chrome.

Romeo Donatucci said the plastic on modern-day vehicles doesn't fare well in cold temperatures and can sometimes shatter like glass. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

He said plastic doesn't fare well in cold temperatures and people are causing thousands of dollars in damage by just clipping or trying to drive through snowbanks.

"They tear the front bumper," Donatucci said. "They [are] just hooked up with a few little plastic clips and obviously — with the snow and ice and cold weather — the clips are becoming just like a piece of glass. They snap, they break and they leave the bumper behind," he said.

Both owners advise drivers to take caution around snowbanks, even though — for them — the weather is good for business.