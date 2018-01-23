After spending more than two hours hearing from a dozen residents opposed to a proposed development on Rochester Field in Westboro, the City of Ottawa's planning committee voted six to four to allow the construction of two buildings there.

Critics of the proposal say the six-storey buildings that could eventually rise along the field's southern edge will block the only view of the Ottawa River from Richmond Road.

"It is ... short-sighted that we would be willing to give up this space so easily," said Chris Hircock, who lives near the field.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who represents the area where the field is located, voted against the proposal. He was joined by councillors Rick Chiarelli, Jean Cloutier and Allan Hubley.

The NCC proposal for Rochester Field would see development on two parcels of land along Richmond Road, separated by a 15-metre walkway connecting pedestrians to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway. (City of Ottawa/NCC)

The meadow, located between the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Richmond Road, is owned by the National Capital Commission.

Opponents of the plan to develop a portion of the field contend it has been an integral part of the community for a century.

A number of residents pointed out that while people now use the field mainly to get from surrounding neighbourhoods to the Ottawa River and the Dominion transit station, it was once used regularly for picnics, sports and even birthday parties.

"I'm tired of hearing this property being referred to as a field," Gary Ludington, chair of the Westboro Community Assoc., told the planning committee Tuesday morning.

Ludington produced a somewhat battered photocopy of a National Capital Commission map from 1973 that labels the field "Rochester Park."

"This is your gateway to the river," Diana Partridge told committee members. "Please, please don't restrict this view."

The current plan calls for the development of two parcels along Richmond Road, divided by a 15-metre pedestrian corridor connecting to the parkway. But Partridge said the buildings will act as a barrier between the community and the river, and that the pathway will not be seen as public space.

"If you see this little corridor are you going to say, 'Let's run through there to the river?' No!"

80% to remain open space

For the last 15 years, the NCC and the city have disagreed about whether Rochester Field — designated as major open space in the city's planning documents — could be developed.

Under the current proposal, which is tied to an agreement with the city to extend light rail farther west, 80 per cent of the NCC-owned property would be retained as open space for public use.

Most public delegations Tuesday were open to some development on Rochester Field, but wanted it to be moved to the eastern portion of the property, which would leave a larger green corridor between Richmond Road and the river.