A detox centre for men east of Gatineau is set to close, for the second time in two years, because not enough people are using the facility.

The Robert Piché-Elphège Roussel detox centre, formerly known as the Mélaric Centre, is located in Saint-André-d'Argenteuil, Que., in the Laurentides region.

It's the only non-profit, long-term detox centre near Gatineau and the Outaouais, but it's closing because only 38 of its 110 beds are occupied. The centre's government funding is proportional to the number of clients it treats.

Patients will be transferred and may have to go as far as Trois-Rivières or elsewhere in the province to get the same type of service, according to Yves Séguin, executive director of the Centre for the Intervention and Prevention of Addictions in the Outaouais (CIPTO).

'We need a better range of offers'

With a population of nearly 400,000, Séguin said the Outaouais region should have a wider range of addiction services.

"We need a better range of offers," Séguin told Radio-Canada in an interview in French.

"Addiction services in the Outaouais region are very slim. It would have to be a centre of that kind, primarily a non-profit or community centre where everybody can access it, because private centres are so expensive that people with few resources cannot access them," Séguin said.

The Mélaric Centre, as it was formerly known, nearly closed in January 2016 but was saved by Robert Piché, a Canadian pilot who managed to land Air Transat Flight 236 safely in the Azores after it lost power due to fuel exhaustion in August 2001. He himself suffered from drug addiction.