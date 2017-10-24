Robert Bateman loved being a teacher, but he admits part of the reason why he got into teaching was because he liked having two months away from school.

But that doesn't mean he was a beach bum during the summer months. Instead, he spent the time off doing what he loved most — painting.

"My motivation was not that I love holidays. I don't believe in relaxation or just sitting around doing nothing so to speak," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Monday.

"I just do art all the time."

On Monday, the award-winning Canadian artist visited an Ottawa school named after him to talk to students about being an artist and teach them a lesson in painting.

Q&A with students

Award-winning Canadian artist Robert Bateman visits students at an Ottawa school named after him on Oct. 23, 2017. (Jessa Runciman/CBC)

Students at Robert Bateman Public School filled the gymnasium to ask him questions about his storied career as an artist. The acclaimed artist and author is a recipient of the Order of Canada, the Queen Elizabeth Silver Jubilee Medal and has several other accomplishments to his name.

His paintings of birds can be found in the school's library, but on Monday they heard from Bateman directly about his encounters with a pack of lions during his sketches on a safari, and students asked him everything from what his favourite animal is and how long it takes to do a painting to how much his paintings cost.

"I want to learn how to shade like Mr. Robert Bateman. I love his shading," said one student during his visit.

'You're either born an artist or you're not'

Bateman has been teaching since he was 16, starting out early at the Royal Ontario Museum teaching a junior field-naturalist. In 1955, he became a high school art and geography teacher, a career that spanned 20 years before becoming a professor at Royal Roads University.

So it's no surprise the 87-year-old wound up stepping into another school again to answer questions from young, curious minds.

He said he wants students who clearly have the gift of art to seize on the opportunity to use their skills in the real world.

"You're either born an artist or you're not," he said in an interview.

"I don't think you can take a bunch of art courses. It's in your heart ... you should get out there and do it."

His visit comes as the Bateman Foundation rolls out a nature sketch program across the country. Youth who participate in the program are guided by a sketch artist as they sketch wildlife in natural habitats.