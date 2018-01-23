Skip to Main Content
Police hunt robbery suspects in Nepean

Ottawa police are hunting for three suspects following a commercial robbery in Nepean.

Ottawa police asking people to stay away from Colonnade Road near Prince of Wales Drive

Heavily armed officers with dogs search a wooded area near the scene of the robbery Tuesday morning. (Jenna McMillan)

Police received a call about a robbery on the 100 block of Concourse Gate, off Colonnade Road, at 11:55 a.m.

The tactical, robbery and K-9 units have all responded to the scene. Photos taken by witnesses show heavily armed officers with dogs searching a wooded ravine

Police have not indicated whether the suspects are armed, but have asked residents to avoid the area near Colonnade Road and Prince of Wales Drive.

