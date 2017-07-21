A security guard who told Ottawa police he was robbed in April ended up being charged with public mischief months later.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, police were called to a business under construction on the 300 block of Cresthaven Drive in Barrhaven, between Barnstone Drive and Woodroffe Avenue.

The caller, a security guard who was watching over the business, told police he had been robbed by a group of boys and that one of them was allegedly carrying a handgun, police said in a media release.

Police attended and then left, but were called back at about 3:20 a.m. by the same security guard, who said the boys had returned.

Officers arrested five boys. The robbery unit investigated and later released all five boys without charges.

The investigation continued, and the 20-year-old security guard was arrested earlier this week and charged with one count of public mischief.

"The essence of the charge is basically misleading the police to do an investigation by making a false statement," said robbery unit Staff Sgt. Michael Haarbosch.

He was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14.