A robbery suspect used a stolen bus to make his getaway with a load of winter jackets taken from an Ottawa store, police said Wednesday.

Police said the male suspect broke into a clothing store on Innes Road near the intersection with Blair Road around 5:50 a.m. Jan. 13 and took dozens of men's winter jackets worth around $6,000.

The suspect then drove away in a small bus that police said had been stolen from a group that transports people with disabilities.

It was not a Para Transpo bus, said Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch of the Ottawa police robbery unit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near the Gloucester Centre mall.

The suspect is described as white, and at the time of the robbery was wearing a dark winter jacket, black track pants with a white stripe down the sides, white sneakers, a grey hooded sweater, white gloves and a neck warmer he used to conceal his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police break and enter unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3515, or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or the Ottawa police app.

Haarbosch said the jackets may have been sold online, so anyone who recently purchased a men's winter jacket on the internet could have useful information for police.